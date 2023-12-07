GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) Law enforcement, fire, and EMS crews in Greenville County gathered to collect toys for children this holiday season for LEO Santa.

What started out of the trunk of a patrol car nine years ago has turned into a much larger event for the community.

Crews work overnight Thursday and into Friday morning to accept donations of new and unwrapped toys for local kids. Officers said they’re especially in need of batteries this year too.

Event organizers said people donated an estimated $170,000-$200,000 worth of toys last year that were gifted to over 1,800 kids.

“We’re so amazed at how its grown. The community gets involved. We have Greenville County schools, EMS, and all of the agencies in the Upstate have come together to serve the community in a different way,” said Noel Jones, Co-Founder of LEO Santa.

All you have to do is pull up to the curb outside of the Bon Secors Wellness Arena and you will be greeted by one of the off-duty first responders who will help gift the toys to kids later this month.

Event organizers said officers and deputies will drive around and gift the toys to kids who live in the Greenville County area next weekend. Many of the children who will receive the presents are ones that officers have encountered while responding to calls.