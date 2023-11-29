GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville police and law enforcement from other Upstate agencies are taking steps to better their response on calls.

This week is crisis intervention training week for Greenville police. With the help of South Carolina’s Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) and the South Carolina chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI SC), officers are learning how to respond to calls involving people with autism.

On Wednesday, police learned the signs, triggers, and best communication practices to use while responding to calls with people who have been diagnosed with autism.

“It’s pretty common for law enforcement to have an interaction with our folks, and we want to make sure it’s a positive one,” said Stephanie Turner, DDSN Autism Director.

Turner is the Autism Division Director for the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. On Wednesday, she helped train law enforcement in Greenville.

“It’s always important that they are aware of what autism is and what it could look like if somebody is having an episode where the environment is a little bit too overwhelming for them,” said Turner.

Wednesday’s lesson was a part of Greenville’s crisis intervention training. During the week-long training, local agencies learned about mental health, traumatic brain injuries, and other calls that could arise in the community.

“I think it’s important because autism, as well as mental illness in general, we encounter it a lot while we are here in Greenville,” said Tabitha Vergiels, Greenville Police Department.

Vergiels said she has seen and experienced those calls first hand.

“Obviously every situation is fluid. But just approaching very slowly is something important because we tend to, you know, approach something with the intent to fix it,” said Vergiels.

The Department of Disabilities and Special Needs said nearly 20% of those who are diagnosed with autism encounter police before their 25th birthday.

“The current prevalence rate of autism is 1-in-36. So, it’s more common than it’s ever been before,” said Turner. “We have recent statistics that show 1-in-5 of all of our individuals encounter police by their 25th birthday.”

Throughout the rest of the week, officers will continue training, hear from family members with personal ties to autism, and put their new skills to work in role play scenarios.

“I think it gives the families a piece of mind knowing that the officers do have that knowledge that most may not have any training in. It’s good to have that extra training for the people who might interact with your loved ones,” said Vergiels.

Police said they hope the training will keep the community safe.

Officers also encouraged the use of Operation Safe Outcomes, an online site created by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it allows local agencies to obtain critical information on individuals who have have Alzheimer’s disease, blindness, autism, down syndrome, deafness, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, in addition to other medical or developmental disabilities that may affect the way individuals interact and respond to law enforcement personnel.

This information submitted to Operation Safe Outcomes is obtained before an emergency and will assist law enforcement’s interaction with those who are vulnerable, the Sheriff’s Office said.