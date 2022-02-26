GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics organization raised money on Saturday with the help of area schools at the ‘Upstate Polar Plunge’.

The event was held at the Greenville Marriott and was supported by the Greenville Police Department, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, and several Upstate schools.

Plungers were asked to raise a minimum of $50 to participate. All of the funds raised go directly towards athletic programs that support the over 30,000 Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina.

“This money raised means everything to us,” said Special Olympics Liaison Mike Still. “For the past couple of years, everyone knows about COVID and everybody knows that things slow down for everyone. Our athletes are just now starting to train again. They’ve been training on their own, but now they’re beginning to socialize with their friends again and do it as a team. So this money is invaluable to us.”

A costume contest was held in addition to the plunge. More than $10,000 was raised during Saturday’s event.