ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Trammel and Mills Law Firm in Anderson held their annual “Tigers for Tatas” event Monday with the AnMed Mobile Mammography Bus in their parking lot.

The event is meant to raise money and breast cancer awareness through free mammograms and selling wristbands.

The wristbands are being sold to raise money that benefits “Dabo’s All-In Team Foundation” which raises awareness to critical education and health issues.

The mammograms are for women over the age of 40 who haven’t had a screening in the past year and one day.

The partners at the law firm hope to detect and prevent cancer while also giving back to the community.

Ernie Trammel and Trey Mills, the law firm’s partners, are both cancer survivors so this event hits home for them.

“We all have had cancer impact our lives” said Mills, “we need to be aware that preventative medicine is available.”

Trammel and Mills Law Firm has been holding the “Tigers for Tatas” event since 2018.

The AnMed Mobile Mammography Bus will be in their parking lot at 1650 East Greenville Street in Anderson until 5 p.m. on Monday.