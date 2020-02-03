Upstate lawmakers seek to name 85/385 interchange after Pres. Trump

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Two Upstate lawmakers have introduced a resolution to name the Interstate 85-385 interchange after President Donald Trump.

The resolution, introduced on January 22, is sponsored by Representatives Jonathon Hill of Anderson County and Stewart Jones of Laurens County.

The bill would request that the South Carolina Department of Transportation rename the Greenville interchange the “President Donald J. Trump Interchange.”

The resolution was referred to the House Committee on Invitations and Memorial Resolutions.

All lanes of the interchange recently opened in their final configurations as the multi-year Gateway Project wraps up work in 2020.

