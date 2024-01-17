CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clinton Public Library, in partnership with the group “Servants For Sight” is offering free vision screenings Wednesday, Jan 17 from 2-5 p.m.

“Servants for Sight” is a nonprofit based in Greenville dedicated to bringing preventative and restorative eye care to communities.

The screenings include distance and near vision tests along with education on eye health. Reading glasses will be assigned when needed.

There will also be a health screening scheduled at a later date this month. Visitors will be referred to a local physician if more in-depth care is needed.

For more information, call the Clinton Public Library at (864) 833-1853.