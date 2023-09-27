PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate library is hosting the clerk of court during the trial of Alex Murdaugh for “Crime & Coffee” in October.

Crime & Coffee will take place on Oct. 16 at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library located at 304 Biltmore Road in Easley.

The special guest, Becky Hill, was the Clerk of Court in Colleton County who read off the four verdicts in the case of Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty of killing his wife and son.

Now, she is at the center of an investigation after Murdaugh’s lawyers requested a new trial. They accused her of tampering with members of the jury in the weeks-long trial, including comments made for jurors to not believe Murdaugh’s own testimony.

While at the event, she will talk about the book Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders.

She will also talk about the behind-the-scenes of the Murdaugh case and personal connections to the Murdaugh family.

Her book will be available for purchase at the event.