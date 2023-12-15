Lauren, S.C. (WSPA) – Several events are happening this holiday season for your family to enjoy at the Laurens County Public Library in Laurens.

Merry Grinchmas happens December 18 for kids ages 3 – 10.

Organizers said kids are invited to listen to Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, enjoy refreshments, participate in a green slime craft and more.

On December 20, Santa will drop by the library at 4 p.m. for pictures and a story. There will be cookies and juice along with songs and stories with a chance to tell Santa what you want for Christmas.

Library book late fees will also be waived if you bring a canned good to be donated to United Ministries by Saturday, December 16.

Coats and blankets for the YMCA will also be collected at the library in Laurens and Clinton through January.