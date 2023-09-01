GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is $150,000 richer after playing the lottery in July.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning lottery ticket was sold at Lil B’s Mini Mart #2 at 3802 Old Laurens Hwy. in Greenwood on July 12.

The man played Powerball® for a chance at a $750 million jackpot but ended up winning $150,000.

“I’ll take it,” he said of the win.

His ticket with the PowerPlay matched all but one number.=

He said he is still playing Powerball. “I’ve only matched the Powerball number since,” he said. “But I’ve got my tickets for the next one.”