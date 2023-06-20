ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A criminal indictment in Asheville charged four individuals with allegedly executing a multi-million dollar bank fraud scheme.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Kotto Yaphet Paul, 48, of Waxhaw, N.C., Latoya Tamieka Ford, 48, of Covington, Georgia, Bruce Howard Marko, 64, of Charlotte, N.C., and Love Norman, 49, of West Palm Beach, Florida, were charged with:

wire fraud and bank fraud conspiracy

16 counts of financial institution fraud

four counts of money laundering

Officials said allegations contained in the indictment, from 2016 to May 2021, the defendants and their co-conspirators executed a fraudulent loan scheme that defrauded at least 17 federally insured financial institutions of more than $17 million.

As alleged in the indictment, the defendants and their co-conspirators obtained loans from the financial institutions by submitting loan applications that contained fraudulent information, including false employment and income information, false tax returns, and misrepresentations regarding the applicants’ assets, liabilities, and the intended use the loan proceeds.

The indictment further alleges that, based on the fraudulent loan applications, the defendants secured at least 42 loans from the victim’s financial institutions.

Contrary to information provided on the loan applications about the purpose of the loans, the defendants allegedly used the loan proceeds to purchase real estate, cover unrelated business expenses, make investments, and pay for personal expenditures.

Four additional defendants were convicted of bank fraud conspiracy for their involvement

in the scheme:

Amrish D. Patel, 45, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Dwight A. Peebles, Jr., 47, of Chapel Hill, N.C., was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Denise Woodard, 56, of Roswell, Georgia, was ordered to serve 36 months in prison.

Derrick L. Harrison, 54, of Greenville, S.C., was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.

The defendants were also ordered to pay restitution ranging from $620,000 to more than $3.1 million.

If you have information related to this investigation, contact the FBI at (704) 672-6666.