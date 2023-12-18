SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer and threatening to arrest another person.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 25-year-old Tyler Rogers was arrested Monday and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and breach of peace.

According to SLED, Rogers was previously employed by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety as a State Transport Police Officer until he was fired on July 20, 2023.

Warrants state that Rogers approached the victim on August 19, 2023 and threatened to arrest them for parking in a handicapped parking space at the Waters Edge Apartments off of Reidville Road.

Rogers was wearing a vest with “Trooper” written on the front and “State Trooper” on the back, a South Carolina Department of Public Safety hat with State Transport Police badge on the front, and was armed with a handgun, according to warrants.

Rogers was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.