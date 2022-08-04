Booking photo of John Tufton Blauvelt (From: Jackson County Jail via Greer Police Department)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man accused of killing his wife in 2016 was denied bond in Simpsonville.

John Tufton Blauvelt appeared before a judge on murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime charges Thursday.

We previously report Blauvelt, 33, was arrested for killing his estranged wife Catherine “Cati” Boyter-Blauvelt on Oct. 24, 2016.

She was reported missing by her family the previous day after failing to meet with her friends after work.

Her body was found two days later in an abandoned house on South East Main Street in Simpsonville.

John Blauvelt, who worked as a U.S. Army recruiter in Greenville County at the time of the murder, but was classified by the Army as a deserter shortly thereafter, fled the area just after the murder with his 17-year-old girlfriend Hannah Thompson, of Fountain Inn.

Thompson’s parents reported her missing to the Fountain Inn Police Department on Nov. 21, 2016.

Thompson was found safe in Oregon on Dec. 12, 2016, having been abandoned by Blauvelt, according to the US Marshals. She went to a family friend’s home in Eugene and called her parents, saying she wanted to come home.

Blauvelt is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.