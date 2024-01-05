OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Walhalla man was arrested Wednesday evening on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Marvin Francisco Funes Lobo was booked into the detention center early Thursday morning following his arrest.

Deputies said an investigation began Wednesday when officials responded to a residence on Dardouk Drive in regards to a report of sexual assault involving a minor.

Arrest warrants said that Lobo entered the residence through the minor’s bedroom window late Tuesday evening. Deputies learned during the investigation that Lobo had sex with the minor and then left the residence.

Based on evidence collected during the investigation, authorities made contact with Lobo and apprehended him on temporary custody order until an arrest warrant was obtained.

Officials said should Lobo make bond, he would be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.