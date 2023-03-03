OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was accused of stabbing and kidnapping a woman in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Shane Durham, 31, was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after an investigation was conducted in response to a disturbance call made Thursday.

The Uniform Patrol Bureau arrived to a home on Edens Lane to find a woman with visible evidence of an assault. A deputy administered first aid on the scene and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg due to bleeding.

Arrest warrants said Durham held the victim prisoner and unlawfully seized and confined her by not allowing her to leave the bathroom from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning.

Durham is also accused of choking, punching, and stabbing the victim twice in the left thigh with a folding pocket knife.

The woman was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Durham was arrested and booked into the Oconee County detention center.