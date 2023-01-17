UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is accused of stabbing a woman and beating her with a shower rod in Union.

According to Union Police Department, officers responded to the hospital at 11:21 p.m. on Monday in reference to a stabbing victim.

Once officers arrived at the hospital, they spoke with the victim who had stab wounds to her back and injuries to her face and arms.

The police report said when the victim confronted Ahkeem Sharrieff Thompson about text messages between him and another woman, he beat her with a shower rod and stabbed her with a pocket knife.

According to the arrest warrants, Thompson also threatened to kill the victim and her children.

While serving a warrant at Thompson’s apartment, officers found marijuana, two bongs and three grinders.

Deputies arrested Thompson and charged him with attempted murder, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held in the Union County Detention Center without bond.