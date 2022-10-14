ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is accused of faking a COVID-19 test result to get out of court.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Orin Kemp, 45, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty in an Anderson County Court to a Greenville County charge of obstruction of justice.

On April 23, 2021, Kemp presented a counterfeit ‘positive’ COVID-19 test result to a Court of General Sessions in Greenville County.

The attorney general’s office said Kemp submitted the fake test result when requesting a continuance to a motion to revoke his bond on other charges.

The motion to revoke the bond was continued based on the fake COVID-19 test results.

The original charges he was facing were exploitation of a vulnerable adult and financial transaction card fraud and conspiracy in Greenville County. Those charges were dismissed because of this guilty plea and prison sentence.

Kemp was sentenced to six years in prison at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.