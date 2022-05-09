KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Spartanburg County man was arrested after a woman was found shot to death in a rental cabin in Sevier County.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Caney Creek Road, off the Gatlinburg Spur.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman’s body inside the cabin.

Julian Popoca, 21, of Wellford, was charged with second-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said Popoca was staying at the cabin.

The victim, who was also from South Carolina, has not been identified.