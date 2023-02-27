A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

(WALHALLA, S.C.) – An Upstate man was arrested following a stabbing at a home on Sunday.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the scene on The Bear Boulevard in Cheohee Valley.

The victim told deputies he answered a knock at his door when 41-year-old Jarvis Evan Bugg entered and assaulted him. The victim received treatment at the hospital for cuts to his face.

Bugg ran from the scene before deputies arrived but was later located and taken into custody at his home residence, also on The Bear Boulevard.

Bugg was denied bond and faces charges of first-degree burglary and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The investigation is ongoing.