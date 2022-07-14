PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County man was arrested on three counts of child sex crimes.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Daniel Ray Bayne Jr., 25, of Marietta, on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that led them to Bayne.

Once on the scene, investigators found Bayne to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Bayne was arrested on June 30 and booked into the Pickens County Detention Center. He has seen been released on a $30,000.