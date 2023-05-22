OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson man was arrested in relation to crimes committed against churches in April 2022.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Ryan Scott Allison is being charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to property after two separate crimes related to churches.

The first incident was reported by Return Baptist Church, located near Seneca, on April 6, 2022, as deputies were informed that a 2018 Covered Wagon 12-foot enclosed trailer had been stolen from the church.

The second incident was reported by Rock Hill Church, located near Fair Play on April 15, 2022. According to information obtained during the investigation, entry was made into the church and items including sound equipment, cooking equipment, and appliance and instruments were stolen.

The investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Further investigation revealed that the stolen trailer was found on May 3 by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Items that were stolen from Rock Hill Baptist were located inside the stolen trailer.

With assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, additional items were located that further corroborated Allison’s role in the crimes.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.