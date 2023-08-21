LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man was arrested after he stole funds from a resident of an assisted living home.

According to officials, an investigation by the South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit revealed that William U. Smith Jr., 67, made unlawful and unauthorized use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult.

Officials said that the theft occurred between November 27, 2020, and September 30, 2022.

Upon further investigation, officials said that Smith gained access to the victim’s social security benefit payments by using the victim’s prepaid Direct Express debit card at several businesses in Laurens County.

In total, investigators said that Smith obtained $8,972.80 of the victim’s funds. The victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, lived at an assisted living facility during the time of the theft.

Smith was charged with one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and one count of obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses, value $2,000 but less than $10,000.

The exploitation of a vulnerable adult is a felony and, upon conviction, has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to five thousand dollars, or both.

Obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses, value $2,000 but less than $10,000 is a felony and, upon conviction, has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine at the discretion of the court, or both.

Smith was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center on Friday.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.