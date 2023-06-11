SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 27-year-old Nigerjuan Eliphus Turner in regard to a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. near the 800 block of Amethyst Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the location of the incident was of family members of the woman who Turner has a child with.

After speaking to the woman and her family, deputies learned that there had been a series of antagonistic text messages between each individual resulting in Turner finding out the woman’s current location after she had asked him to stop texting.

Deputies said Turner drove an extended distance to the house armed with a semi-automatic weapon.

According to the sheriff’s office, when Turner arrived, he shot at the woman and her family twice. Two of her family members returned fire and inadvertently hit a house.

In Turner’s efforts to leave the scene, he put his vehicle in reverse and hit a concrete culvert that caused a flat tire and damage to the car.

Turner pulled over at the intersection of Olin Drive and Hannon Road to change the tire. Deputies said while doing so, he contacted the woman again letting her know that he had plans to return.

Deputies then located Turner at the same intersection, recovered the weapon and took him into custody.

Turner is charged with 5 counts of attempted murder, as two of the victims were children, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.