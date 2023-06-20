GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said that a man was arrested on sexual abuse charges on Thursday, June 15th.

According to the attorney general’s office, investigators received a cyber tip line report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to the suspect.

Investigators said that Walter Stokes Hunter, 70, of Greenville, possessed files of child sexual abuse material. Hunter was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville Police Department made the arrest.

According to officials, Hunter was previously convicted on related charges in 2013.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.