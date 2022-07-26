OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested for child sex crimes in Oconee County.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Timothy Adam Watkins, 39, of West Union, was arrested on July 21 on eight charges of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Watkins. Investigators said Watkins possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Watkins was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.