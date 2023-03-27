An Easley man was arrested and charged for sexual exploitation of a minor

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Easley man was arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Richard Douglas Wooten III, 57, was arrested on March 17, 2023 after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators said Wooten was in possession of child sexual abuse material. He was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office to make the arrest.