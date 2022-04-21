OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies found drugs and guns during a search.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Christopher Terry Cox was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, receiving stolen goods and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant to Cox’s address on Friendship Road in reference to a stolen dirt bike in a separate investigation.

Investigators said during the search they discovered 140 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms and ammunition. The dirt bike was not located, investigators said.

Deputies said further into the investigation, investigators learned that two of the firearms had been reported stolen. One handgun was reported out of Greenville County and another was reported to the Greenville City Police Department.

(Courtesy of Oconee County Sheriff’s Department)

The sheriff’s department also located a quantity of methamphetamine and prescription drugs in the purse of 43-year-old Kelly Denise Butts of Westminster who was also on the scene.

Butts was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance according to the sheriff’s department.

Both suspects were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings, deputies said.