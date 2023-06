GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man won $300,000 from a lottery scratch off ticket and has already made his first purchase: a new car.

“I’m so happy it happened,” the man told lottery officials. “I wish everyone could experience it.”

The man purchased the $10 Win Big Money ticket at the Greenwood Mart on Bypass 72 NE in Greenwood.

The game still has two more top prizes of $300,000 remaining. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 900,000.