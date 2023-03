COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man didn’t believe he won the lottery, until a $75,000 check was in his hands.

According to the father who purchased his ticket at the Quikies on E. Durst Avenue in Greenwood, he couldn’t believe his good fortune. He plans on sharing the winnings with his daughters.

“I’m giving each of them $1,000,” he said.

One top prize of $75,000 remains in the Crossword Tripler game at odds of 1 in 600,000.