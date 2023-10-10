LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Laurens man was arrested and charged after an investigation revealed he exploited a vulnerable adult.

According to a media release from the Attorney General’s Office, David E. Kennedy, 70, was the victim’s power-of-attorney when he allegedly knowingly made improper use funds and assets of the victim, described as a vulnerable adult.

South Carolina’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit alongside the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office found that between October 11, 2017 and April 13, 2022, Kennedy allegedly used the victim’s money for personal use while the victim was hospitalized at Prisma Health Upstate in Greenville.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Kennedy was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on October 9.