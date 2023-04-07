WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man was arrested Friday on charges related to the 2020 killing of a Westminster man.

Larry Thomas Henderson, 23, of Suze Street, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the August 30, 2020 shooting of 63-year-old Roger Qualls.

The shooting was initially reported around 2:15 p.m. that afternoon. Qualls was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

In June 2021, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Henderson’s arrest, and he was taken into custody in Cherokee County the same day on unrelated charges.

Henderson has been in jail since his arrest in June 2021.

On Friday, he was transported from the Cherokee County Detention Center to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he was served with an arrest warrant and charges related to the 2020 shooting.

At a bond hearing Friday afternoon, Henderson was denied a bond.