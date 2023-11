ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died one week after he was injured in a house fire.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Tony Dwayne Glenn, 58, of Pendleton, died one week after he was flown to JMS Burn Center in Georgia.

Glenn was injured in a house fire on Mays Street in Pendleton on Monday, Nov. 13.

The fire and Glenn’s death are under investigation by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and Anderson County Fire Department.