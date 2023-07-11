OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fatal collision occurred after a West Union man had a cardiac event while operating his vehicle Monday afternoon in Westminster.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of Westminister Highway and Walhalla Street.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office identified the driver as 68-year-old Robert Talley.

His death has been classified as natural.