CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County man is facing nine charges for child sex crimes in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified on March 10 about two female minors, under the age of 12, who had been solicited online to send obscene or nude photographs.

Deputies investigated for two months and executed search warrants to social media platforms to obtain content and information related to the owner of the accounts.

Information obtained led deputies to Greenville where Cherokee County deputies worked with Greenville Police Department to execute a search warrant on a home on Mills Avenue on May 12.

Deputies seized several computers, hard drives, memory cards, USB drives, cell phones, and other devices during the search warrant.

Deputies were able to connect Philip Limon Moore, 60, of Greenville, to the two victims.

Moore was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 years or younger. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said more victims could be discovered as this case remains under investigation.