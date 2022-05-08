COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greer man was arrested on 10 charges in reference to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General said 55-year-old Gordon Erwin Helton, Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Helton.

Helton distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material according to investigators.

The attorney general said Helton’s felony offenses are punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.