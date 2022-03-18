TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – A Taylors man plans to get another ticket after winning $200,000 Friday in a $5 scratch-off game.

“I’m still going by the store on Friday and getting a ticket,” the winner told lottery officials. “I feel almost greedy about doing it. But it would be nice to win again.”

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Garden Spot #4 on E. Lee Rd.

The winner plans to save the money for retirement.

There are still two top prizes remaining in the $5 20X The Money game.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 900,000.