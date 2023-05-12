GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for a multi-county crime spree.

According to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr., 26, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to 21 counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.

We previously reported that Hawes became a suspect in the string of unsolved golf cart and other theft reports across Greenwood and Abbeville counties.

In October 2022, officers caught Hawes in the act of stealing a golf cart and taking it to a stash house in Abbeville County.

Officers used cell phone data and pictures on Hawes’ phone to connect him to numerous other thefts that had been reported by local citizens.

Police were also able to make contact with individuals in Charlotte and Knoxville who confirmed purchasing golf carts from Hawes that were then identified as the stolen property.

Hawes’ prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.