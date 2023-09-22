SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man held two suspects at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon following a burglary at the home.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 12:10 p.m. to the 2200 block of John Dodd Road in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that the complainant’s husband had the suspect at gunpoint.

Once on scene, the deputy saw the man pointing a shotgun at the suspect, later identified as Mitchell Lee Pruitt, 51, and asked him to lower his weapon.

Once his weapon was lowered, the deputy handcuffed the woman, later identified as Amy Marie Smith, 45, sitting on the other couch facing Pruitt.

Once Mitchell was in the police car, he told deputies that he had come with Smith to give her an estimate on property cleanup.

Deputies then talked to Smith, who said that Pruitt came to the address and got her gas. She also said she went to the house to get her SC tag, which had been stolen and was supposed to be in the bushes.

Pruitt and Smith were both charged with burglary second degree- non-violent and petit larceny less than 2,000.

They were taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Pruitt has been released but Smith remains behind bars.