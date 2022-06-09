GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was in disbelief following a $200,000 lottery win.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man was leaving work when he stopped at the Quick Stop on North Main Street to get a lottery ticket.

The man told lottery officials he looked at his ticket 10 times before believing he won. He said his wife fainted when he went home to show her the prize.

“I was numb for a couple of days,” he told lottery officials. “It’s a nice cushion. I can save for my kid’s college and do some stuff around the house.”

The odds of winning $200,000 on the Payday Bonus Play ticket are 1 in 900,000. There are two top prizes left in that game.