GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man won $300,000 Friday morning in a scratch-off game.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the JPS Corner Stop on 500 North Logan Street.

“I never won anything before,” the winner said. He said he asked his wife to look at the ticket to reassure him that he scratched off a win.

There are four more top prizes in the $300 Grand game.

JPS Corner Stop received a commission of $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.