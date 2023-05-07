GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed following an altercation that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Kenneth Davis McClendon was involved in an altercation with another person.

During the altercation, McClendon received major injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

McClendon was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation.