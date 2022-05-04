COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – An English teacher at Legacy Early College in Greenville has been named the 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

Deion Jamison was presented with the Teacher of the Year honor at a gala Wednesday night by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

“Deion exhibits the qualities and characteristics that we want to see in every current and future South Carolina educator,” said Spearman. “He is so deserving of this tremendous honor, and I know he will do a fantastic job advocating and representing our over 55,000 teachers this next year.”

Through the Teacher of the Year program, Jamison will receive $25,000 and a brand new BMW for one year.

As Teacher of the Year, Jamison will serve as a roving ambassador providing mentoring and working with teacher cadets and fellows while serving as the state spokesperson for more than 55,000 teachers.