BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man played the lottery and won $300,000.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man starts every day with a cup of coffee and a lottery ticket.

“When I saw it, my brain thought I was misreading it,” the winner told lottery officials. “You hope to win, but don’t expect it.”

He bought his winning lottery ticket at the KC Mart #8 on Hwy. 9 in Boiling Springs. He said he is not planning on changing his routine anytime soon.

“I’m going to stick to it because I don’t spend too much and it’s something I enjoy,” he said.