OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 counts of child sex crimes.

Officials said William Douglas Minner pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree.

An investigation was initiated in June 2022 when the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible child sexual abuse material being sent.

Investigators tracked the material’s origin and it was determined the account was associated with an address later identified as Minner’s home.

A search was conducted on the residence in October 2022.

During the search, authorities discovered images of child sexual abuse material were actively being printed in Minner’s home office. Investigators located 13 binders filled with images of child sexual abuse material in one of the bedrooms of the home.

Officials said almost 1,000 images of printed images were located.

Multiple devices were also seized during the search of the home which revealed additional images of child sexual abuse material.

Judge R. Lawton McIntosh sentenced Minner to 10 years, provided upon the service of 72 months of incarceration, 40 months of which will be in state prison and 32 months of home incarceration, with the balance suspended to five years of probation.

All his charges will run concurrently.

During probation, Minner will have mandatory psychiatric treatment for sex offenders, no access to the internet, and he will not be allowed to have a computer or phone.

Officials said upon Minner’s release, he must register as a sex offender.