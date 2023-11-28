LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Laurens man pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to the distribution of at least a quarter million dollars of blue pills over the past six months.

34-year-old Blake Francis Hess pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute methaphetamine.

Hess was arrested on three separate occasions between May 2022 and November 2022.

Narcotics officers with Laurens County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 120 blue pills, a quantity of methamphetamine and a small amount of psilocybin mushrooms between the three arrests.

Following his second arrest in August of 2022, Hess told investigators that he had been buying roughly 200 blue pills every day for six months. Hess told investigators that he would purchase the pills for $4 each and typically sell them for $8 each.

Officials estimated Hess moved more than $250,000 worth of fentanyl during the time span.

The third arrest stemmed from a search warrant served at the home in November 2022 where Hess was living at the time. That search turned up four blue pills and a safe containing psilocybin mushrooms, scales, plastic baggies and a rifle.

Circuit Judge Donald B. Hocker sentenced Hess to 18 years in prison. Officials said Hess also has a prior conviction for trafficking opiates in Florida.

With a previous conviction, Hess could be exposed to a sentence of life without parole under the SC “strikes” law.