GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man could be facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a drug conspiracy.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Randy Kennedy, 35, of Piedmont pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Officials said evidence obtained in the investigation revealed that Kennedy facilitated the mailing of over 4,000 grams of methamphetamine into South Carolina in 2019. He also instructed another person on how to carry out the methamphetamine business during the course of the conspiracy.

A U.S. District Judge accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Kennedy at a later date.

Kennedy faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $10 million.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

