ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Abbeville man was sentenced to 20 years Tuesday for entering a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

59-year-old Andre Bridges pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The incident occurred in March 2022 when a woman woke up to find Bridges sitting on the couch in her living room, investigators said.

Officials said Bridges was armed with a knife when he chased the victim, threw her to the floor and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to fight Bridges off during the assault and contacted 911 when he fled from the residence.

Bridges told investigators he entered the home looking for money and drugs but denied the assault.

A rape kit and other evidence collected by authorities confirmed the victim’s story.

Due to the nature of the offenses, Bridges must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before being considered for parole according to officials.