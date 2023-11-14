GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man is facing life in prison after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking crimes, including one count of trafficking a minor on Tuesday.

According to court documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Aaron T. Simmons, 26, used force, threats of force, fraud and coercion to engage in commercial sex acts with an adult victim in the Greenville area between August 2019 and August 2020.

Documents state Simmons used similar tactics to engage in commercial sex acts with a minor between August 2019 and November 2019.

“Today’s plea sends a message to those who harm others in this vile way: you will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs for the District of South Carolina. “Crimes of this nature can create lifelong trauma for survivors. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to relentlessly prosecute trafficking cases.”

While a sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled, Simmons is facing a maximum penalty of life in prison. The sentence will be handed down by a federal district court judge after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutory factors.

The FBI Columbia Field Office, Greenville Resident Agency and the Greenville Police Department investigated the case.