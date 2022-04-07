SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was sentenced to 15 years Wednesday for sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.

According to Solicitor Barry Barnette, 41-year-old Donald Pollock of Reidville was found guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct at the conclusion of a three-day trail.

Pollock was found not guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, Barnett said.

The solicitor said Pollock’s sex crimes were reported to the sheriff’s office in April 2020. He said the crimes occurred from 2017 to 2020 in Spartanburg County.

Barnette said the victim described in detail the sexual abuse during a forensic examination at the Children’s Advocacy Center. The victim also testified during the trial, Barnette said.

According to the solicitor, Pollock will serve five years of probation after his 15 year sentence. He said Pollock will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.

Pollock will also have to add his name to the Sex Offender Registry, the solicitor said.