GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years Thursday for armed robbery at a convenience store.

Jeffery Keyon Timothy Griffin was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest.

Investigators said on November 2018, Griffin entered a 7-11 store on Old Buncombe Road with his face covered.

Griffin pointed a gun at a clerk while approaching him and demanded cash. He left the store on foot after the clerk obeyed.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office spotted Griffin near Poinsett Highway while en route to the 7-11. He was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Deputies seized the money and gun used during the robbery from Griffin. The suspect’s clothes also matched the clothing of the perpetrator seen on the store’s surveillance video.

Griffin will serve his sentence in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.