PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Six Mile man has been sentenced to one year in prison after he was found guilty of furnishing the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) with a false tax document.

Officials said 27-year-old Ricardo Antonio Ramos was accused of filing a South Carolina Individual Income Tax return in February 2019 in which he falsely claimed a $31,000 tax credit.

SCDOR agents arrested Ramos in November 2020 and charged him with furnishing a false tax document.

Ramos was also charged with forgery but it was dismissed during his trial last week.

Ramos also claimed $988 in Income Tax withheld. Officials said his actual withholdings totaled $168.

Pickens County Circuit Judge Alex Kinlaw Jr. found Ramos guilty and sentenced him to one year in prison.

Anyone who suspects anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to FraudAdvisor@dor.sc.gov​.